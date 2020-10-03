A local car club added a ray of sunshine to the day to residents of a local assisted living facility.
The Southern Wheels ‘N’ Motion Car Club had a special car parade Sept. 30 for the residents of Life Care Center.
Executive Director of Life Care Center Kyle Chamberlain gave credit to Dr. John Patsimas for setting up the parade for the residents.
Patsimas said he reached out the president of Southern Wheels Robert Boswell about doing the parade and coordinated everything last month.
Southern Wheels ‘N’ Motion is a car club that “loves old and new cars as well as giving back to the community” through their primary fundraiser which is their annual car and truck show held the third Saturday in June. The club has donated close to $300,000 to various local charities.
Chamberlain said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents have been limited on what they can do outside and this was a chance for them to enjoy an activity. The Life Care residents remained inside the facility and watched from windows as a safety precaution.
The parade was also a chance for club members to honor former member Bruce Neal, who died Sept. 18. His widow, Ellen, brought her husband’s 1972 Ford pickup truck as a tribute to him. As members drove by, they paid respect to Neal and his love for classic cars.
Club members met at the Tractor Supply parking lot to line up, and drove to Life Care Center at 5 p.m. Once the cars arrived, they followed the path laid out by Chamberlain so each car could be seen by residents in their rooms. About 15 vehicles participated in the parade.
Chamberlain said he has worked with the car club in the past for previous retirement community events and praised them. He added from his experience, car communities are always friendly and ready to help out whether it’s helping find a car part or helping with a project.
When the parade was finished, Chamberlain said all the residents were happy with the parade and thanked the car club for taking time out of the day to help brighten their day.
“That was great of them to do that,” Chamberlain said.