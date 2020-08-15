Several local businesses came together recently to spearhead a food drive to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CAREAVAN food drive ran from July 17 – 31, and requested boxed, canned and prepackaged food. The Coffee County Automobile Dealership that participated was Stan McNabb Chrysler in Tullahoma. Good Samaritan of Tullahoma was the recipient of the food drive.
The concept was developed to be able to provide food to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors services a nine county area, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Moore, Rutherford and Warren. By partnering with dealerships in each area as well as local food banks, they were able to help people in their entire membership area.