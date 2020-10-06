Due to a court order, Census takers will still be operating in the field through the end of the month to get everyone in the nation counted for the 2020 Census.
Census officials announced Friday, Oct. 2, that all data collection operations will continue through Oct. 31 and all Census employees would continue to “work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible.”
The national head count for the decennial census is currently underway in the United States.
As of Monday, Oct. 5, 65.8% of Tennessee households had self-responded to the 2020 Census by mail, by phone or online.
Coffee County has fared slightly better, with a 71.2% self-response rate. Of that, 51.9% were done via the internet, according to Census data.
Tullahoma alone has a 71.3% self-response rate, according to the Census. More than half of that figure, 55.2%, self-responded online.
Coffee County remains in the Top 10 for response rates in the state. The county is currently tied at 8th with Dickson County, to the west of Nashville and Davidson County.
Manchester is reporting a 70.8% self-response rate.
All Coffee Countians are urged to respond to the Census and be counted. According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, each person not counted in Tullahoma results in $1,091 in lost revenue for the city and county.