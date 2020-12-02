The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate this year’s parade grand marshal tomorrow, Dec. 3, at South Jackson Civic Center.
Tullahoma favorite Candy Couch will lead the parade this year. The parade theme is “A Candyland Christmas.”
The grand marshal reception will take place from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the civic center and will also include the traditional tree lighting, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop.
As with most gatherings this year, COVID-19 precautions will be taken. The reception will be held outside rather than inside and masks will be strongly encouraged for all attendees.
This year’s reception will also be live streamed in order to allow more viewers who cannot make it to the physical event to enjoy in the festivities.
South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St. Look for the Rodney’s Body Shop truck.