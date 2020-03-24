The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) announced Tuesday, March 17, that all chamber events have been cancelled or postponed through Friday, April 3. On that date, the staff will reassess the situation and decided whether to stay closed or to resume regular business hours. The lobby will also be closed until further notice. However, the staff is available by phone.
“We at TACC want to take every precaution to help keep our members and our community well. We will be keeping our social media and website current to ensure we are providing the most up-to-date information possible,” a post from TACC’s Facebook page read. “We care about our community and we want Tullahoma to remain a safe and healthy place for all of our residents. Remember that we are a community and we are all in this together. We are striving to seek opportunities to lend a helping hand and spread a positive message. Stay well, Tullahoma.”
TACC has cancelled their monthly networking coffee schedule to be hosted by Life Care Center this month, ribbon cutting ceremonies and all meetings through March 31. The staff is monitoring state and local guidelines for updates. They are also using their social media platforms to notify the community of all business closings, hour changes, event cancellations and more.
“We care about our community and we want Tullahoma to remain a safe and healthy place for all of our residents,” TACC Marketing and Communications Coordinator Faith Few said. “We are constantly monitoring state and local guidelines throughout the epidemic and will continue to do what is in the best interest of our city for the duration of the public health safety regulations.”
For more information and updates, stay connected with TACC by visiting their Facebook page “Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce” or www.tullahoma.org.
