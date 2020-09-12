The homecoming 2020 football game will be a little delayed this year for Tullahoma after it was initially scheduled to take place this coming Friday night against Spring Hill.
Instead, the Wildcats have rearranged their schedule and will be heading to Beech this coming Friday. Tullahoma’s homecoming contest will now take place on Oct. 2 when the school hosts Nolensville.
The move came after Spring Hill cancelled schools until Wednesday Aug. 23, amidst positive COVID-19 tests. Athletics were also affected and the Raiders will not be able to travel to Tullahoma for that previously scheduled contest.
On Thursday, Wildcats’ Head Coach John Olive had begun talking with several schools to see who would be available to play. Beech was included in that list of schools; however, the Buccaneers were seeking a home football game to coincide with their homecoming contest. Tullahoma made the decision Saturday to accept Beech’s invitational and will hit the road this Friday.
“We never had return phone calls about teams wanting to come up and play us and we had waited 24 to 48 hours to hear back,” Olive said. “We could have been playing a really good football team on Friday or we could have been twiddling our thumbs. I chose to play a really good football team.”
The move also means that the Wildcats will only four home games this regular season. Traditionally, Tullahoma has five home games during the regular season and five road games. This year, the Wildcats are scheduled to have one additional road game.
The Wildcats have been allotted a minimum of 200 tickets for Friday night’s road contest. Tullahoma has requested 250 tickets, but has not heard back if that will be fulfilled or not. Since each school was hopeful to get a home game, Beech and Tullahoma reached a financial deal with the Buccaneers.
“All of the tickets that we have for sale, that money will stay here with us,” Olive said. “We are also going to be given a percentage of take from up there. So, it’s not costing us a tremendous amount of money to travel there since we will be losing a home gate.”
The schedule for when fans can come and buy tickets has not yet been determined. Olive said he expects that schedule will be sorted out early on Monday. One thing that is certain, Tullahoma will be traveling to Beech this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats will automatically receive the win region win, moving their record to 2-0 in Region 4-4A play. Tullahoma is most recently coming off of a 41-7 win at Franklin County last Friday night to move to 4-0 on the regular season. A loss at Beech would not hurt the Wildcats playoff positioning.
The Buccaneers are 3-1 on the season and are coming off of a 28-14 home win against Hendersonville on Friday. Beech dropped its season opener at Powell 26-24 on Aug. 21, but rebounded with a 21-14 win over Henry County in Milan on Aug. 27 and a 48-22 home win over LaVergne on Sept. 4.