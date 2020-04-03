Owner/Operator of Tullahoma Chick-fil-A Joseph Seabolt is asking all Tullahoma Chick-fil-A fans to help the restaurant protect its staff by moving to contactless transactions.
Seabolt posted to the restaurant's Facebook page asking a "favor from all of our loyal guests."
"As an added layer of protection for our team and in an effort to keep them as safe as possible, I would like to ask that every guests please download the Chick-fil-A App," he posted. "When you use your app to order or to pay, it's completely contactless and helps us as all as we strive to stay healthy."
Chick-fil-A closed its dining room several weeks ago in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and moved to drive-thru and curbside pickup.
"I also highly suggest that you select Drive-Thru to pick up your order," Seabolt said in the post. "When ordering in your app, select drive thru as your desired destination and then simply get in the Drive-Thru line! When you arrive, give your name to one of our awesome team members and pull around for your order. It’s so easy!"
Seabolt also thanked Chick-fil-A customers in Tullahoma for their "continued support and understanding."
"Please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions in line with the CDC and FDA recommendations to keep our team and our customers safe and well fed," Seabolt said.
The Chick-fil-A One App is available on for both Android and Apple iPhones through the Google Play and Apple stores.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.