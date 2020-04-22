In addition to the health risks related to COVID-19, the pandemic is hurting the most vulnerable – children. Hundreds of millions of children around the world will likely face increasing threats to their safety, including mistreatment, exploitation, neglect and violence, because of actions taken to contain the spread of the pandemic, according to UNICEF.
With fewer people – such as teachers at school – reporting child abuse as soon as they see signs, the risks for severe abuse have increased.
Joyce Prusak, executive director of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), expressed concerns.
“Our mission is to serve children who have been victims of severe abuse through prevention, education and intervention,” Prusak said, adding that a decrease of referrals is an alarming sign.
“We have seen a drop in referrals during this time which is tough for those that work in child welfare,” Prusak said. “We know children are being abused at home, but there is no one to report it without teachers and the community that sees these kids.
“Our staff is currently working from home but come to the CAC’s office for emergent cases. Our therapists are implementing tele-mental health to make sure children still get therapy and families feel supported during this time. We are still doing child abuse prevention awareness through social media right now.”
Once the pandemic ends, CAC will need strong community support to be able to provide services to children.
“Our needs aren’t as great immediately but will be as soon as children get out and about again,” Prusak said. “Once they open again, their immediate needs will be food boxes for families, hand soap, paper products, masks (child and adult sizes), sanitizers, plastic gloves, individually wrapped snacks for kids, and small bottles of water.”
Prusak urged locals to support CAC, as a trend seen before might play out again with the nation battling the effects of the virus and the stresses brought on by unemployment, insecurity and disease. During the last financial recession, which rolled out much more slowly than the current crisis, the rate of physical abuse and child deaths linked to abuse both increased, according to PBS.