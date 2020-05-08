On May 1, Gov. Bill Lee provided guidance on reopening houses of worship. The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives released guidelines on gathering together in houses of worship including a phased approach to resuming in-person gatherings. Many churches have decided to take their time with reopening while others are eager to begin the phasing process.
Westside Church of the Nazarene will be opening their doors this morning for Mother’s Day. Following CDC guidelines, families will be instructed to sit six feet apart. The church will be providing hand sanitizer. Anyone especially vulnerable including children, members over the age of 65, or anyone with compromised immune systems are encouraged to stay home. The church will only be holding their 11 a.m. service. Sunday school is still canceled. Westside will also still be livestreaming their service on Facebook for those who choose not to come in.
“In a regular service, there is a big emphasis on greeting and we will not be doing that,” member David Statum said. “Our District Superintendent told us that it was okay to open, so we will be gathering and honoring mothers. Our church family really wants to be back together. Everyone is welcome, but they are also welcome to make their own decision.”
First Church of the Nazarene will reopen on May 17, according to Pastor Jimmy Wright. “It is our desire to provide a safe environment for worship,” he said. “We will safely phase into our normal routine and continue livestreaming our services for those who are not comfortable worshipping in public yet.”
The church will have hand sanitizer available for use as members enter and leave the facility. Face coverings are welcomed, but not required. Sanctuary seating will be set up to honor the six-foot social distancing guideline given by the CDC. Worship gatherings will also be maintained at 50 percent of the building’s seating capacity. The offering plate will not be passed. Instead, boxes will be located at the back of the sanctuary for members to drop off their tithes and offerings. There will be no “passing of the peace” where members shake hands and greet neighbors sitting near them. All bible study groups, kids’ church and the nursery are still canceled at this time.
Other churches plan to open on May 17 as well, including Highland Baptist Church. First Presbyterian Church will begin a phase-in return on May 31. Many churches are still ironing out the details on when and how they will reopen for the safety of their members. The full list of guidelines for churches can be found on page 3 of today’s edition.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomnews.com.