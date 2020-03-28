As the spread of COVID-19 grows, the city of Tullahoma announced it would be taking further steps to try to reduce it in town.
While the city originally closed the lobbies of most of its buildings through the end of March, officials announced Saturday that those closures would extend through the end of April.
In addition to the extended closures, city officials announced more parks and recreation areas would be closed as well.
Community centers, public lobbies and walk-in service areas will now remain closed to the public until April 27. Despite the closure to the public, all city departments will remain fully operational during this time in order to serve the needs of residents. Closures include all public walk-in services or lobbies, city hall, public works recycling and garbage transfer facilities, the Tullahoma Animal Shelter and the lobby for the planning and codes department.
Tullahoma police and fire departments will continue to operate at full capacity, though the lobbies of each fire halls will be closed, according to city officials. Anyone with an emergency should dial 911.
As part of this closure, all public city meetings have been postponed while city officials plan accommodations for public participation and viewing through remote capabilities.
Property tax payments and garbage account payments can be paid online by credit card from the convenience of your home. Please call 455-2648 or email City Recorder Rosemary Golden if you need assistance.
Parks and recreation closures
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation has closed the community centers, park restrooms, pavilions and playgrounds through April 27.
Waggoner Park, including the Dog Park at Waggoner Park, and the Johnson Lane Soccer Complex are now closed to the public at this time.
Park restrooms, pavilions and playgrounds are also closed. These areas contain many common surfaces that can be a source of contamination.
All other park open, green spaces, trails and recreational areas remain open. Parks does encourage residents to enjoy the outdoors. Residents are encouraged to continue use of the city’s greenway system, open areas at Frazier McEwen Park, the Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf Course and Jefferson Street Park.
City parks and state parks have advised that they are seeing heavier than normal use. The city wants to encourage all visitors to consider using local parks first before traveling to other areas to minimize cross contamination and slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Other alterations
Tullahoma Police Department: If you have an emergency dial 911. The police department is fully staffed and operational. The police department lobby is not being staffed. Please use the phone in the lobby if you need assistance, and you will be connected to the communication center. In order to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, for the safety of the public and our staff, the Tullahoma Police Department is immediately suspending walk-in traffic for accident report request service. In order to receive your reports, please call 455-0530, 455-2648 or email City Recorder Rosemary Golden at rgolden@tullahomatn.gov, and you can request that a copy of your report be e-mailed or mailed to your address.
To receive accident reports, provide:
- Name
- Email address
- Mailing address (if you would like the report mailed via USPS)
- Phone number
- Date and time of incident
The fee for accident reports has been temporarily suspended.
Tullahoma Public Works: Solid waste and recycling routes are being run on a normal schedule. The lobby at public works is closed. The recycling center is still open for drop off. Call public works at 454-1768 or email Public Works Director Butch Taylor for assistance.
Animal Control Officers are still on call. The animal shelter is closed and is not adopting dogs, but trying to assist with finding foster homes via Facebook and phone. Please call 454-9580 or email Animal Control Supervisor Jeff Wilson if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Planning and Codes: The Planning and Codes offices are closed, but the staff is still operating. Please call 455-2282 or email the Director of Planning and Codes Lee Lawson if you need assistance.
