Restrictions within the city of Tullahoma will continue through May 3 during the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of the public and city employees with places like City Hall to remain closed.
“In light of Governor Lee’s extended order requiring Tennesseans to stay home and our own city stay-at-home order through the end of the month," said City Administrator Jennifer Moody said. "City facilities will also remain closed. We will continue to have a group of essential employees still at work to perform city services, but the building will be closed. Citizens may call or do business online.”
This additional time will also allow for workers to complete the installation of new glass windows in the customer service area inside the municipal building.
City government meetings are being conducted virtually. Most recently, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen conducted business by video conference and broadcast using Facebook Live, as well as broadcasting to Charter Ch. 193 and LightTube Ch. 6. Citizens may join in watching the next City Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 27. Expanded coverage of the meeting may be found in the pages of the Tullahoma News or at www.tullahomanews.com.
City departments remain open with modified schedules and are focused on maintaining the health, safety and welfare of citizens and city team members.
The police and fire departments continue to operate at full capacity. If you have an emergency, dial 911.
All public walk-in services or lobbies, including the lobby of the fire halls, city hall, public works, the animal shelter and planning and codes office are closed. The city will reassess the situation May 4 and decide about re-opening city hall and other facilities.
City officials want to encourage citizens to call in or e-mail for assistance. These changes are designed to protect the public and our staff, so please be advised of the following modified operations:
City Hall/City Recorder
Call 455-2648 or email Rosemary Golden, City Recorder, if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation (TPR) has closed both community centers and all the public playgrounds, as these areas contain many common surfaces that can be a source of contamination. TPR does encourage residents to enjoy the greenways and park areas, but be advised that bathrooms and picnic facilities are closed. State parks and natural areas have advised that they remain closed.
Finance
The coronavirus pandemic is affecting small businesses in a variety of ways. From loss of business to remote work, things are changing fast during the COVID-19 outbreak, and businesses are being forced to adapt. If you have a small business loan with the city, they noted they understand the difficulties it has created for Tullahoma small business owners, and want to remind you to contact the finance department if you need interim assistance with your loan payments. Call 455-2648 or email Finance Director, Sue Wilson, if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Police Department
If you have an emergency dial 911. The police department is fully staffed and operational. The police department lobby is closed.
In order to minimize exposure to the coronavirus for the safety of the public and our staff, the Tullahoma Police Department has suspending walk-in traffic for accident report request service. In order to receive your reports, please call 455-0530, 455-2648 or email City Recorder, Rosemary Golden, at rgolden@tullahomatn.gov, and you can request that a copy of your report be e-mailed or mailed to your address.
For a report, provide the following information:
Name, e-mail, mailing address (if you want mailed USPS), phone number, date and time of incident.
The fee for this service has been temporarily suspended.
Call the Tullahoma Police Department at 455-0530 or email Police Chief, Jason Williams, if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Fire Department
If you have an emergency, dial 911. The fire department is fully staffed and operational. The lobbies at Fire Hall 1 and 2 are closed and visitors are not allowed. Call Fire Hall 1 at 455-0936 or email Fire Chief, Richard Shasteen, if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Public Works
Solid waste routes and brush pick up are running regular routes. Curbside recycling is still suspended. The lobby at public works is closed. The recycling center is also closed for drop off. Call 454-1768 or email the Director of Public Works, Butch Taylor, if you need assistance.
Tullahoma Animal Shelter
Animal Control Officers are still on call. Call 454-9580 or email Animal Control Supervisor, Jeff Wilson, if you need assistance.
Planning and Codes
The Planning and Codes offices are closed, but the staff is still operating. Call 455-2282 or email the Director of Planning and Codes, Lee Lawson, if you need assistance.