Due to the economic uncertainty facing the nation caused by COVID-19, the city of Tullahoma has amended its budget for the current fiscal year in order to prepare for forecasted revenue shortfalls.
At its recent meeting, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an amended budget that reduced both revenues and expenditures by more than three quarters of a million dollars.
State law mandates that municipalities may only adopt balanced budgets, meaning their expenditures may not exceed their revenues. Because COVID-19 turned the economy on its head in the third quarter of the fiscal year, city officials decided it was “both prudent and necessary” to make adjustments to anticipated revenues and expenditures.
Both City Administrator Jennifer Moody and Finance Director Sue Wilson worked on the proposed budget amendment, according to a memo on the subject, discussing with department heads and independent agencies that receive city funds.
“We agree that this is a necessary and reasonable step to both control costs and address the actual and anticipated shortfalls in city revenue collections, when comparing budgeted amounts to actual collections,” the memo read.
The amended budget anticipates fewer collections of property, sales, business and hotel/motel taxes, as well as a dramatic decrease in city court revenues. Other reductions include state sales and gas tax figures, local gas sales and community center pass sales.
In total the city anticipates $760,000 in lost revenue for the fiscal year.
In order to balance that lost revenue, the amended budget makes cuts in multiple city departments, including salaries, maintenance costs, the production of an arts festival, technology expenses, funding transfers to other departments and legal professional services among many others.
The solid waste fund also anticipates reductions to the tune of $37,000, mostly from lost recycling revenues. In order to make up that loss, the city has included amendments to leaf collection and recycling salaries and benefits, as well as reduced administration health insurance.
During the meeting, Moody said the “reductions” of salaries do not equate to anyone losing their job. Instead, she said, these were positions in the city government that had been vacant prior to the pandemic problem.
“There are salary savings that occur when positions are vacant for any period of time during the year,” she later told The News in an email. “The salary-related cuts reflect savings from vacant, budgeted positions that occurred at some point in the FY2020 year. These cuts capture the savings that have already occurred and remove those amounts from the budget so that we can balance our expenses against the anticipated reductions in revenues.”
Additionally, facing an uncertain economy in March, Moody said she implemented a hiring freeze as a cost containment strategy.
Looking ahead
The good news for citizens is that the city is also not anticipating a property tax increase will be needed for the next fiscal year in order to make up for budget shortfalls for this fiscal year.
“We are not considering and do not anticipate a property tax increase,” Moody told The News.
The city and other organizations are currently in the process of formulating the budget for FY2021, which begins July 1.
Having eliminated previously vacant positions from budgeted expenses helps the city prepare for next year, Moody said.
“All departments are looking for areas where projects or expenses can be reduced, postponed or delayed, and, because salaries and benefits are roughly 70% of our annual expenses, we will likely limit hiring to fill vacancies or adding any new positions until we recover,” she told The News via email.
She added the hiring freeze is still in effect, with the exception of essential fire suppression positions and police patrol positions needed for minimum staffing levels.
One possibility for next year’s budget is dipping into the city’s reserve or “rainy day” funds to address any shortfalls, Moody said. Another hope is that the “local government support grants” approved in the state budget will help.
Those grants amount to nearly $450,000 earmarked for the city, Moody said, which will “assist us significantly in bridging revenue shortfalls over the next year.”
