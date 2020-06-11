Due to constraints with current social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials announced the Independence Day celebration has been postponed until Labor Day this year.
Officials cited the social distancing guidelines and Gov. Bill Lee’s restrictions on large gatherings as contributing reasons for the postponement. Additionally, there is still uncertainty on when all the restrictions will be lifted from the governor’s office, casting doubt on whether or not the event could realistically take place this year.
Mayor Lane Curlee said canceling the event would not be the proper course of action to take.
“I don’t think we should cancel the event,” he said. “I believe people need an uplifting event to look forward to. We want to emphasize at this point that the event has not been cancelled, but rather postponed.”
Postponing the event also gives way to utilize a new theme, according to city officials.
With the Labor Day celebration, the annual fireworks display will now be themed “Tullahoma’s Frontline Heroes,” in honor of the dedicated medical professionals, first responders, educators and essential workers that have continued to provide “immeasurable community service” throughout the ongoing pandemic.
“We want to say thanks to essential workers, medical personnel and first responders who have been there serving us through this difficult time,” Curlee said.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.