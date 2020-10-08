The city recently received nearly $460,000 in grant funds from the state due to the ongoing pandemic.
In June of this year, the end of the previous fiscal year for the state and local governments, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly agreed to provide local governments across the state with direct funding that would help offset some of the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought.
According to a memo on the subject from City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the distributions were based on population; Tullahoma’s share of the funds amounted to $457,466, according to Moody’s memo.
State guidance on how local governments can use the grant funding includes purchases towards IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance (facilities), utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety and COVID-19 response.
Moody laid out several recommendations for how the city could utilize the funds to assist in a number of ways. Those recommendations included using $138,000 to assist with further fall paving projects (the board adopted this recommendation on another agenda item during its Sept. 28 meeting), $150,000 to go toward half the cost of a new garbage truck replacement for public works and other equipment for other departments, $125,000 to go toward traffic safety improvements for Ovoca and Riley Creek roads, $24,000 to purchase digital radios for the police and fire departments and $20,000 for body cameras for police patrol, animal control and building inspectors.
In her original recommendation, Moody had broken down the $150,000 toward the garbage truck replacement into several other equipment needs from various other departments. These included $60,000 toward the purchase of a new flatbed dump truck for public works; $20,000 for new extrication equipment for the fire department; $24,000 for a turf vacuum for the parks and recreation department; $30,000 for camera inspection equipment for the stormwater system; $8,500 for an online human resources management system and $7,250 for headsets for fire apparatus.
Alderman Daniel Berry proposed the city move $100,000 of the garbage truck funds to the fall paving list, leaving $50,000 for the garbage truck replacement or another recommendation from Moody.
In moving the $100,000 from the garbage truck replacement, some of the other equipment items would not be feasible, but Berry argued that improving the roads in town has been a longtime priority for several board members and members of the community.
Alderman Jenna Amacher said Berry was “onto something” in his argument, stating many roads in Tullahoma needed “a little TLC.” She agreed with Berry that, while a new dump truck for public works would be nice, the roads in the city were of a higher priority at the moment.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell asked Moody if the board would need to decide which items would be forfeited to move the $100,000 from the equipment purchase to the fall paving list at that meeting, to which Moody said no.
“I would give you another recommendation,” she told Blackwell.
The board eventually adopted Moody’s recommendations with the amendment that $100,000 be earmarked for the fall paving list rather than the dump truck purchase.