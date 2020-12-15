The city announced it would be altering its operations until further notice due to a "significant spike" of COVID-19 cases in the community.
City officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the city would be moving into the third phase of its COVID-19 Operations plan, which sees the suspension of some in-person services and the closure of some government office buildings, among other actions.
According to city officials, the city's COVID-19 Operation Plan is a three-phased strategy for operations. When Coffee County case numbers of COVID-19 surpass 500 active cases, the city modifies its operations in order to maintain the health and safety of its employees and the general public.
Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 16, the following changes will be in effect:
- Operations at D.W. Wilson and C.D. Stamps community centers will remain open but now have limited activities. The centers are suspending programming, classes and direct contact sports, including basketball. The city’s JR NBA basketball program has been postponed until Jan. 2. Common areas will be closed. In-person meetings and meeting room rentals are suspended. Temperature checks and sign-in forms will resume at the centers. Public water fountains and park restrooms will be closed. Pickleball is limited to 20 players at a time. The weight room at D.W. Wilson now has a 10-person maximum, and the pool capacity is reduced to just one person per lane and a six-person maximum.
- The Tullahoma Animal Shelter will close to the public, but staff remains available to assist with adoptions by appointment only. Individuals are encouraged to go to petfinder.com to view dogs currently available for adoption and call 454-9580 to schedule a visit. "Tullahoma’s shelter remains a compassionate, no-kill animal shelter and we hope to find a forever home for each pet," city officials said.
- City government meetings will be conducted virtually. Most recently, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen conducted business by video conference and broadcast using Facebook Live, as well as broadcasting to Charter Channel 193 and LightTube Channel 6. Citizens may join in watching the next City Board meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
- The weekly Development Advisory Committee (DAC) meetings scheduled for each Wednesday have been canceled until further notice. Anyone with a project to review should email Winston Brooks at Wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov. The project will be distributed electronically to the DAC for comments.
Other city departments remain open and are focused on maintaining the health, safety and welfare of our citizens and city team members.
The city will release updates at our Facebook page and city website. The city will reassess the situation when there is a sustained decrease in active cases.
Until operations resume normal operations, the public is encouraged to assist the city in practicing everyday prevention measures in compliance with the CDC recommendations for minimizing possible exposure to COVID-19.
Those measures include:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
- Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean commonly touched surfaces regularly.
- Select a room in your house to utilize if you must self-quarantine and identify someone who can bring you supplies to avoid having to make trips.
- Stay informed on the latest updates.
Library alters operations
In addition to altered city operations, the Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library also announced it would be scaling back its in-person services.
Library officials announced on social media that it would return to curbside only service for library patrons starting Wednesday, Dec. 16. The curbside service will continue "indefinitely," per the library's announcement.
Hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Books and movies may be reserved over the phone, online through the library's website or by emailing curbside@lannom.org. The library will call when the selections are ready to be picked up.
Free public wifi and Chromebooks are available for use in the library parking lot. Chromebook rental requires a valid library card and driver's license for use.
Anyone needing to make copies or to fax documents can still do so by calling the library from their vehicle in the library parking lot. A library employee will meet patrons at the front door and collect the documents from them. Patrons can also email the documents to wifiprinting@lannom.org for printing.
To make reservations or for more questions, contact the library by phone at 455-2460.
"Thank you for your patience and support during this difficult time," the library said.