Both the city of Tullahoma and Tullahoma City Schools system received a substantial chunk of change from the federal government in conjunction with the first coronavirus relief bill. The two governmental entities received close to $1 million in funding for assistance related to pandemic-impacted services.
Tullahoma City Schools was the recipient of $606,227.55 in total funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security/Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, according to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens.
The school system applied for the one-time allotment in the middle of June and was approved for the funding by the end of that month, Stephens said.
The funds have been used for myriad purposes, according to Stephens, including new devices for students, connectivity upgrades for distance learning, contract hires, various salaries, unpaid school cafeteria balances, childcare costs and more.
The largest portion of the funds, $343,000, went toward the purchase of new devices for K-2 students, per Stephens.
“These funds will allow for a device to be purchased for each K-2 learner,” she said in an email. The purchase of the devices was completed by the end of June, though the district has not yet received them, as they were on backorder. One of the companies the district purchased the devices from was recently placed on the U.S. Department of Commerce Entity List related to export trade controls, which means it has been flagged by the government for possibly being linked to “entities that have engaged in activities that could result in an increased risk of the diversion of exported, reexported or transferred (in-country) items to weapons of mass destruction programs,” per the Bureau of Industry and Security
“We have been told that we should have these [devices] in October, but we are hopeful for sooner,” Stephens said of the devices.
Another $121,800 has been slated for the salaries of food service workers, which will cover payroll of managers, part-time and full-time staff, per Stephens. The nutrition department continued to serve food to families in Tullahoma during the initial closure of schools in March, as well as throughout the entire summer. Despite continuing to operate, the department was not able to receive enough income during the school closure and the summer to offset the expenses, according to Stephens.
The schools received $53,000 to upgrade the system’s connectivity, Stephens said. The upgrade includes a “more robust network” that allows “more connections per access point” as well as “increase[d] reliability and consistency in teacher classrooms whether they are providing in-house and/or virtual instruction.” Security upgrades and larger coverage areas are also included in the upgrades, according to Stephens.
Those larger coverage areas are critical at this point, with the majority of students learning outside of their classrooms through the school system’s hybrid model.
According to Stephens, all equipment for the upgrade has been purchased and will “soon” be completed.
Another $27,691.70 of the funds is going towards a literacy remediation and intervention coach, according to Stephens.
“This contracted person will provide support to teachers and staff as they work to close gaps and support students struggling with literacy skills and concepts,” Stephens said in an email.
The next $20,916.32 has been designated for “food and packing supplies,” which have risen in cost, according to Stephens.
“These dollars will help mitigate this increase,” she said.
Kool Kids salaries and benefits are the recipient of $15,819.53 of the funds, as personnel continued to work and be paid during the original closure of school last spring.
“During the closure, the director, clerical personnel and part-time personnel continued to be paid during a time when funds were not being generated due to the closure,” Stephens said.
The final $24,000 is split between the new school nurse salaries ($13,000) and any negative balance repayments for school cafeterias ($11,000), according to Stephens.
“We have student accounts with negative balances for breakfast and lunch charges,” she said. “There was not sufficient opportunity to solicit these funds. Many families were unable to pay these balances due to the personal economic impact of COVID-19.”
As the school year progresses, amendments can be made to appropriate the funds received where they are needed should a change arise, Stephens said. Those amendments would need to “go through appropriate approvals at the local and state level for that to occur.” An example of this kind of reappropriation was the school nurse salary versus the literacy remediation and intervention coach, Stephens said.
“We had originally requested more for the literacy remediation and intervention coach, but determined that there was a higher need to help with nurse salaries and so we amended $13,000 to go toward a nurse’s salary and it was approved,” she told The News.
The city of Tullahoma, on the other hand, received additional funding through Gov. Bill Lee’s Local Government Support Grants, which was included in the state’s budget for this fiscal year. A total of $115 million was included in the grant program, which was funded through a portion of the CARES Act.
This one-time funding is designed to be used for “one-time expenses,” according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
“Funds are not to be used to support recurring expenditures such as salaries, debt issuance or existing programming services,” she told The News via email.
According to Moody, Tullahoma’s allotment of the grant funding was decided by the estimated population from the U.S. Census Bureau. Going by the July 1, 2018 estimated population, Tullahoma was allocated $457,466 in one-time funds.
The funds were granted to cities and counties directly from the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration, according to Moody, and the city received its allotment at the end of July.
While the board has not yet approved specific projects with the funding, Moody said she is planning on making a recommendation on how to disperse the funds at the next meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Additionally, Moody said, the grant is a reimbursement grant, and the city is potentially eligible for reimbursement of eligible expenses related to COVID-19 response up to $200,000.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.