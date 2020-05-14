The city is seeking input from citizens in order to guide local businesses in lifting restrictions and re-opening to the community.
Thursday morning, city officials sent out a survey asking about citizen attitudes toward dining and shopping locally.
According to Community Development Coordinator Winston Brooks, the survey is meant to “help inform a thoughtful response to the lifting of business restrictions in our community.”
“We must start by gathering understanding from consumers and businesses,” Brooks told The News. “With the information gathered through the Consumer Sentiment survey, we will be able to share this information with local businesses to help guide them in best practices for re-opening.”
Brooks said he heard from a local business owner concerned about the state’s guidance on re-opening. That business owner expressed how difficult it is to be a “viable business with limited seating” based on the governor’s office guidance.
“There is also uncertainty about when to open because of not understanding demand and consumers’ feelings towards venturing out,” Brooks told The News. “This is an attempt to help businesses understand how to prepare and operate in this pandemic crisis.”
Those interested in filling out the survey can find it here. The survey link will remain live until Tuesday, May 19, according to Brooks.
