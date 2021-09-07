A vaccine clinic held at Tullahoma High School one Thursday afternoon saw dozens of adults and children receive vaccines for COVID-19 and other ailments as the COVID infection rate topped 900 in Coffee County as part of the latest surge.
According to Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens, Tullahoma City Schools reached out to the Coffee County Health Department in July to set up several vaccination clinics at the high school at the beginning of the school year.
“Two clinics were scheduled, both of which offered Tdap and COVID-19 vaccinations,” Stephens told The News. “The first clinic took place on Aug. 5, while the second was held on Aug. 26.”
Between the two clinics, Stephens said, the school system saw a total of 59 participants take part in receiving vaccinations. While Tdap vaccines were administered by health department personnel, the COVID-19 vaccine had the most injections administered, Stephens said.
“It’s always wonderful anytime that we can partner with the Coffee County Health Department to bring appropriate vaccinations to our students, teachers, staff and even the community.”
The active COVID case rate in Coffee County fell over the weekend but still remained at 757 cases.