The county hit another milestone number of COVID-19 cases today, July 20, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County as having 205 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 79 of them being active cases.
That is a jump of 15 active cases since Saturday, according to the state report; 126 have recovered, and there are still no COVID deaths in the county.
Statewide, there was 1,639 new cases added from Sunday, bringing the overall state case number to 79,754. This number includes 33,780 active cases and 847 deaths, per the state report.
To date there are 3712 hospitalizations due to COVID and 45,974 recovered.
The numbers in neighboring counties also rose.
Rutherford County now has 4,618 total cases, including 2546 active cases and 2031 recovered. The COVID death count in Rutherford County remains at 41, per the report.
Cannon County now has 71 total cases of COVID-19. This total includes 33 active cases and 38 recovered. There are still no COVID deaths in the county.
The Warren County case total now sits at 222, per the report. This includes 145 active cases and 74 recovered. There are still just three COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the data.
Grundy County did not record any new cases for two days in a row, keeping static at 72 overall cases. This includes 12 active and 58 recovered, according to the report. The county still has just two COVID deaths, per the report.
Franklin County experienced a bigger jump from Saturday, with 164 total cases. This includes 75 active cases and 86 recovered, according to the report. The county remains at just three COVID-related deaths.
Moore County now has 32 overall cases, including 19 active and 13 recovered. The county still has no COVID deaths.
Bedford County now has 688 total COVID-19 cases, with 148 of them active and 530 recovered.The county remains at just 10 COVID deaths.
To read more county information, visit the TDOH website.