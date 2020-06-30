Coffee County passed an unfortunate milestone this past week as the county eclipsed the 100-case mark of those diagnosed with COVID-19.
The most recent numbers from the state revealed there have been 108 cases confirmed in Coffee County with 85 of those recovered as of Tuesday afternoon. There have been no deaths reported in Coffee County due to COVID-19. The first confirmed case in Coffee County was reported March 28.
Statewide, as of Tuesday’s totals, there have been 43,161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in 578 confirmed deaths. Six percent of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in Tennessee have required hospitalization. The average age of those being diagnosed with the coronavirus is 39. In total, 87 percent of those who have died from the virus are aged 60 and above with 55 percent of those deaths coming from the male portion of the population in Tennessee. As for race, 57 percent of deaths are white and 35 percent African-American.
There have been 792,779 people tested in the Volunteer State with 742,366 coming back negative.