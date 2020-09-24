As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Coffee County had 1,166 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of these, 223 are considered active, and 930 are considered inactive/recovered.
There are now 13 deaths in the county related to COVID-19, per the report.
From the county data snapshot, Coffee County has seen 2,045 cases per 100,000 residents to date.
Over the last seven days (9/17-9/23), Coffee County has had a daily case rate of 38.4 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last 14 days (9/10-9/23), the county has averaged 22 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks' average per day was 8.9.
When it comes to the number of tests performed, Coffee County has averaged 228.3 tests per day over the last seven days, per the snapshot.
The percent positive rate was 10.8%, the snapshot says.