Coffee County now has 237 active cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The overall COVID-19 case count for the county now sits at 1,210, including the 237 active cases and 960 inactive/recovered cases. There are also 13 COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the TDOH.
According to the county data snapshot, the county has had a daily case rate of 38.2 per 100,000 residents per day over the last 7 days (Sept. 18 - 24).
Over the last 14 days (Sept. 11 - 24), Coffee County has averaged 20.8 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The two weeks before that, the rate was 9.6.
The county has averaged 226.1 new tests per day over the last week, per the snapshot. This gives the county a percent positive rate of 11.1%, according to the snapshot data.
The school system has consistently reported low COVID-19 numbers among staff and students. For several weeks, the system's COVID-19 reporting information shows the district with between one and five cases for both students and staff.
Only two nursing homes in Tullahoma are still listed on the state health department's list for long term care facilities with COVID. They are Life Care Center of Tullahoma and NHC Tullahoma.
Per the state's dashboard, Life Care Center has six resident cases and 18 staff cases of COVID-19. The state dashboard does not have information on how many of those cases are considered recovered.
NHC is listed with 17 resident cases and eight staff cases; however, NHC's own COVID-19 dashboard has only four of those 17 resident cases considered active. Eleven of those cases are considered recovered. There are also two resident deaths, per the state dashboard.
According to NHC's dashboard, a total of nine employees tested positive for the virus, though seven of them have recovered, leaving only two with active cases.
Morning Pointe and Brookdale are not listed on the state's dashboard, meaning they do not have active cases among residents or staff.