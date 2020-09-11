There are now nine COVID-19 deaths in Coffee County, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There are currently 894 total cases of the virus in the county, with 142 considered active and 743 considered inactive/recovered.
Statewide there have been more than 2,000 deaths attributed to the virus and more than 165,000 confirmed positive cases.
As for the long term care facilities in town, Morning Pointe Senior Living was removed from the state's data dashboard, which is updated each week on Fridays. When it was last listed on the dashboard, the facility had 13 total cases of COVID-19 among its residents, with 10 of those considered recovered and two deaths.
Per TDOH, facilities will be removed from the list once the cluster is closed and no longer active. A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility [example calendar].
The two facilities listed with active cases are Life Care Center of Tullahoma and NHC Tullahoma.
According to the dashboard, Life Care Center has six total cases of COVID-19 among its 76 residents, with one of those cases considered recovered. There have been no deaths at the facility. In addition, the facility has 11 staff COVID cases, per the dashboard.
At NHC Tullahoma, seven of its 90 residents were listed as positive cases, with no recoveries or deaths. There are also three staff cases listed on the dashboard.
Brookdale Tullahoma is still not featured on the dashboard.
The school system dashboard has not been updated since Sept. 6, according to the dashboard. The first information given was that there were "<5" cases of COVID-19 for both students and staff members.