Coffee County is now up to 152 COVID-19 cases.

The Coffee County COVID-19 case count now rests at 152, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

July 13 COVID numbers

The latest report from TDOH shows Tennessee had its highest daily spike in cases since the pandemic began, with an additional 3,314 cases logged as of July 13.

That brings the state total to 65,724 cases. Of that figure, 39,996 have recovered, leaving 28,251 cases ongoing, or 43% still active.

There have been 3,284 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state and 749 total deaths, according to TDOH.

