The Coffee County COVID-19 case count now rests at 152, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The latest report from TDOH shows Tennessee had its highest daily spike in cases since the pandemic began, with an additional 3,314 cases logged as of July 13.
That brings the state total to 65,724 cases. Of that figure, 39,996 have recovered, leaving 28,251 cases ongoing, or 43% still active.
There have been 3,284 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state and 749 total deaths, according to TDOH.
The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 65,274 as of July 13, 2020 including 749 deaths, 3,284 hospitalizations and 36,996 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/bGmo2eoEtC— TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 13, 2020