As Tuesday, July 14, Coffee County has a total of 155 cases of COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The TDOH releases updated COVID figures each day at 2 p.m.
That includes 49 active cases, as 106 have recovered from the virus, according to the department of health.
Overall, Tennessee now has 66,788 cases of COVID, including 28,516 active cases. So far, 38,272 have recovered from the virus in the state and 767 have died from it.
In neighboring Franklin County, there are 47 active cases out of a total 124 and 74 recovered. There have been three COVID-related deaths, according to TDOH data.
Warren County now has 164 cases of COVID-19. The county recently had an assisted living facility, NHC McMinnville, experience an outbreak of the disease.
Bedford County also has a high number of cases of COVID, according to the data. TDOH figures put Bedford County case numbers at 635.
The closest neighboring county with the highest number of cases is Rutherford County, with 3,839 cases as of Tuesday.
The Moore County case count currently sits at 23, while the Grundy County case count is 67. Both have remained static since Monday.
The state recently added a new graph to its daily available data that shows COVID case trends by ZIP code. According to the latest data, Coffee County high a high number of tests performed at more than 1.90 per 100 persons, though it has fewer cases at a rate of less than 67 per 100,000 persons.