17 Coffee Countians have died from COVID-19 and the county has crossed over 1,500 overall cases of the virus, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. It took only a few days for the county to grow its COVID-19 case count by more than 100 cases. The county crossed the 1,400 mark Monday, Oct. 5, according to TDOG data.
The report, which is updated at 2 p.m. each day, lists Coffee County with 1,503 overall cases of COVID-19 counted, with 267 of them considered active and 1,219 considered inactive/recovered.
The County Data Snapshot, which was last updated Wednesday, Oct. 7, lists Coffee County with a daily case rate of 41.2 per 100,000 residents.
Over the last week, the county has averaged 224.1 tests per day, with a percent positive rate of 10.1%.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at Waggoner Park, 1300 E. Carroll St. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.