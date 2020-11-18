The overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County is now 2,501, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Per the report, there are currently 298 active cases of the virus with 2,167 cases considered inactive/recovered. There are 36 deaths COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to the county data snapshot, there have been 4,051 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Coffee County.
Over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 50.0 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 25.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 22.9.
As for testing results, the county has averaged 158.1 tests per day over the last week, or 28.0 tests for 10,000 residents per day.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 11.5%.
The county remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.