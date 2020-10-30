The overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County is now 2,014, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of this, there are currently 253 active cases of the virus with 1,733 cases considered inactive/recovered. There are now 28 deaths COVID-19 deaths in the county, per the report.
As for the long term care facilities in town, Life Care Center of Tullahoma was removed from the state's data dashboard, which is updated each week on Fridays.
When it was last listed on the dashboard, Life Care Center of Tullahoma had gone without a positive case of COVID-19 since Sept. 28.
Per TDOH, facilities will be removed from the list once the cluster is closed and no longer active. A cluster is closed once 28 days have passed since the last exposure to a case within the facility.
The only facility listed with active cases is NHC Tullahoma. Per the state dashboard, the facility last had a positive test Thursday, Oct. 29. The dashboard is updated each Friday, per TDOH.
According to NHC's own dashboard, the facility currently has one resident with the virus and four staff members who tested positive. The facility's dashboard lists 31 patients and 25 staff members as "recovered." There have also been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 47.5 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 22.8 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 25.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 9.5%.