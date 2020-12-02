According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, the overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County is now 3,026.
Per the report, there are currently 382 active cases of the virus with 2,602 cases considered inactive/recovered. There are 42 deaths COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, there have been 5,289 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Coffee County.
The snapshot also reports that the county has had a daily case rate of 88.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 38.5 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 25.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14.7%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 384,285 which includes 4,688 deaths, 2,473 current hospitalizations and 342,115 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Orange Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.