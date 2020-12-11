According to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health, the overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County is now 3,533.
Per the report, there are currently 498 active cases of the virus with 2,989 cases considered inactive/recovered. There are 46 deaths COVID-19 deaths in the county.
According to the state's long term care facility dashboard, Life Care Center of Tullahoma and Morning Pointe of Tullahoma have positive case of COVID-19. The dashboard shows Life Care Center has five residents and one staff member testing positive for the virus on Dec. 7. Morning Pointe had three staff members and zero residents test positive for the virus on Dec. 4. There have no deaths due to the virus reported at either facility.
The dashboard also shows NHC Tullahoma has not had a positive case of COVID-19 in its facility on Nov. 16, after not having a new case in several weeks.
When compared to NHC's own dashboard, the facility has only two staff members who tested positive while no residents have tested positive with the virus. The facility's dashboard lists 32 patients and 34 staff members as "recovered." There have been only been three deaths at the facility, per the NHC dashboard.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 101.1 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 53.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 30.4.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 22.9%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 436,262 which includes 5,327 deaths, 2,640 current hospitalizations and 383,478 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.