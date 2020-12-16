The overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County is now 4,045, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health. It took 14 days for the county to add 1,019 cases to cross the 4,000-case mark.
Of this, there are currently 733 active cases of the virus, 3,260 cases considered inactive/recovered and 52 deaths.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 165.3 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 68..2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 38.5.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 23.4%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 484,285 which includes 5,668 deaths, 2,874 current hospitalizations and 411,843 cases that are considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.