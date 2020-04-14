Now more than ever the community relies on the knowledge and actions of the Emergency Management Agency personnel. In Coffee County, Allen Lendley heads the department, and he has vast experience and training.
“My background is in fire and Emergency Medical Services, with 34 years of experience,” Lendley said
He began working in the field of first responders as a teenager.
“I started as a volunteer firefighter at 17 and acquired my EMT license at 19,” he said. “I started full time with Coffee County EMS in 1988 and full time with Tullahoma fire in 1990.”
Lendley has served on his current position as director of Coffee County EMA for 13 years.
“I was appointed to director of Emergency Management in 2007,” he said.
He has earned a number of certifications to add to his decades-long experience.
“I have multiple state and federal certifications, including Hazardous Materials Specialist, federally credentialed Incident Commander and Logistics Section Chief, Certified Emergency Manager, Medicolegal Death Investigator and Fire Investigator,” Lendley said.
EMA handles a variety of situations, and Lendley and EMA Deputy Director Matt Aussiker stay prepared.
“Our office is responsible for preparing, responding, recovering and mitigating to the effects of all disasters, natural and manmade,” Lendley said. “We coordinate with all public safety and private sector at the local, state and federal level to provide the best response and recovery plans to protect our citizens.”
Lendley finds satisfaction in helping the community overcome difficult circumstances.
“I love helping the people in our community,” he said. “I’m honored to work with such a fine group of first responders and have devoted my career in doing so.”
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, EMA has activated an Emergency Operations Center and Lendley continuously updates the community about actions taken to stay prepared. He also communicates with the Tennessee Department of Health and local health care organizations and provides information about the number confirmed COVID-19 cases in Coffee County.