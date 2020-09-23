The overall COVID-19 case count for Coffee County now stands at 1,156, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Of these cases, 237 are considered active, while 907 are considered inactive/recovered. The COVID-19 death count in the county remains at 12, per the report released today.
According to the latest county data snapshot, Coffee County saw a spike in the number of average daily reported cases from Sept. 9 to 22, with 20.6 new cases reported per day. This was a significant increase from the previous 14 days (Aug. 26 - Sept. 08), where the county averaged 9.9 cases per day.
The snapshot also said the county has averaged 231.3 tests per day (40.9 tests per 10,000 residents per day). Over the last week, the snapshot says, the percent positive rate in the county was 10.5%.
Coffee County is listed as in the Orange Zone. According to health department officials, being in the Orange Zone means the county has reported both new cases between 51 and 100 per 100,000 population and a lab test positivity result between 8-10%, or one of those two conditions qualifying as Orange Zone or Red Zone.