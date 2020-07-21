Coffee County had a double digit jump in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated each day at 2 p.m., saw the overall COVID-19 case count now at 220, with 93 active cases.
This was the largest single-day jump in active cases in the county, which were at just 79 Monday, July 20. This was a 14-case increase from Monday.
Also as of Monday, 127 of the 220 COVID cases were recovered, per the report.
Statewide, Tennessee logged another 2,190 cases, bringing the total to 81,944 overall cases. This includes 34,092 active cases and 47,852 recovered. There are currently 871 COVID deaths in the Volunteer State and 3,798 hospitalizations.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,237,411 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, per state data.
Rutherford County added nearly 100 new cases since Monday. Its overall case total is now 4,716, with 2,509 active cases and 2,164 recovered. The county also added two more COVID-related deaths, bringing that total to 43.
Cannon County added one more case, bringing its overall total to 72. This includes 34 active, 38 recovered and no deaths.
Warren County added another 26 cases since Monday, bringing its overall case total to 248, per the report. There are 166 active cases and 79 recovered, according to the data. The county still has just three COVID-related deaths.
Grundy County added a single case, bringing its overall total to 73. The new case is an active one, bringing the active case count to 13. There are still 58 recovered and just two deaths, per the report.
Franklin County only added two more cases since Monday, bringing its overall total to 166. This includes 75 active and 88 recovered. The county still has just three COVID deaths, per the report.
The overall case count in Moore County remained the same at 32, though one of the active cases moved into the recovered column on the report. The county now has just 18 active cases and 14 recovered. There are no COVID deaths in the county, according to the report.
The Bedford County total now sits at 695 total cases, including 148 active cases and 537 recovered. The county still has just 10 COVID deaths, per the report.