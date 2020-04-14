Coffee County has earned a failing grade when it comes to staying at home and social distancing as Big Brother is not only watching and tracking the movements of the nation but ranking each individual county on how they are doing their part to flatten the curve.
A grade of “F” was issued this week for Coffee County by Unacast, a tracking system which uses several sources including social media, cellphone trackers and other means to keep tabs on the world’s population. The company then uses the information to generate a letter grade for each state and each county, a grade that has been used recently by Gov. Bill Lee in deciding to issue Executive Order 23, requiring all nonessential business to close and for Tennessee’s citizens to stay home. In making the decision, Lee used the information from companies like Unacast that showed Tennesseans, while at first heeding the warnings about social distancing, had returned to traveling and gathering in larger numbers, something that has been condemned by the CDC as the country tries to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.
Coffee County actually clung to a D- last week in its grade but slipped into the F-category Monday morning based on the most up-to-date analytics. As of Monday morning, Coffee County had 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The grade was earned by Coffee based on three criteria. First, Coffee County showed less than a 25 percent reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled. Second, it showed less than a 55 percent reduction in non-essential visits. And third, it showed less than a 40 percent decrease in encounters density compared to the national baseline.
“According to the World Health Organization and the CDC, social distancing is currently the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the Unacast statement revealed as they released their newest numbers.
Coffee County wasn’t alone in failing as 12 of Tennessee’s 95 counties also got an F-grade from Unacast. The highest grades in Tennessee were several marks of B-. Davidson County (Nashville), which has one of the highest incidents of COVID-19 cases, ranked well, getting a C in the report. Coffee County was the only county to fail this week as far as connecting counties with Moore County even earning a C. Tennessee as a whole was given a D. The United States as a country has been given a C.
As for their definitions, the tracking company says there are ways to determine most types of travel and contact.
“Our current standard is: “essential” comprises grocery, pharmacy, and pet supplies; and “non-essential” comprises all other non-grocery retail goods and services,” the company noted. “We recognize that the differentiation between essential and non-essential is not hard-and-fast, nor is it the same in all places, and we will update this standard as we learn more.”
Can the company determine if there is actually human contact? Yes it can – to a point.
“To account for natural dispersion, our third metric is change in the number of potential human encounters,” they explained. “Since our data can’t tell if two humans actually met, we’re defining “potential encounters” as the probability that two devices that were in the same place at the same time.”