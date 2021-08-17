Arnold Air Force Base commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty held a virtual town hall via Facebook Live this past week to talk to the community about what is happening at the base.
Geraghty’s reasoning for holding the virtual town hall was the rise in the delta variant of COVID created some uncertainty and rumors regarding the base and he wanted to clear up in confusion. He added the town hall also provided a better opportunity to reach out to everyone in both the government and contract workforce, along with their families, rather than sending an email while giving anyone an opportunity to ask him questions directly.
Current base posture
Geraghty talked about the current posture and policies of the base. He said there has not been any changes to the telework status and the government workforce is trending to doing more telecom work while coming to base for in-person meetings in order to avoid inadvertently transmitting the coronavirus to anyone. He said he trusts the supervisors to make the best decision for their office.
He discussed the posture of base entry and said while they did allow those who were fully vaccinated to not wear a mask indoors, the authority is no longer there and everyone has to wear masks indoors all across US government installations. As for entering the base, the policy and criteria has not changed, but Geraghty asked everyone to continue to stay in compliance in order to take care of the workforce. He said those not familiar with the policy can go to arnold.af.mil/coronavirus to review the policy.
As for the testing policy, Geraghty said the CDC has made changes to its guidelines; however, he said for now the base will not be making many little changes as it will cause confusion and they are expecting a larger overall change in protocol regarding one’s vaccination status. This change will require a lot of forethought and planning from the Department of Defense as they need coherent answers before implementing any changes.
“I anticipate that those protocols are going to be a requirement for base entry,” Geraghty said. “A lot of details to work through and you can expect a change is forthcoming.”
Geraghty addressed a rumor that the base will be shutting down again due to the delta variant. He said he does not plan to do so and they are continuing to adhere to the same priorities set during the pandemic to protect the workforce while continuing the mission, especially now that the base has more tools to protect everyone other than keeping distance, PPE gear to the vaccines themselves. While nothing at this time is changing, AEDC officials are monitoring local healthcare capacity and data of the delta variant and encouraged everyone to be informed about the vaccines and talking to medical professionals.
“It is known to protect very effectively against what we’ve been trying to mitigate the risks of all along, like long-term hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19,” Geraghty said. “It’s exceptionally effectively at preventing those particular outcomes.”
Bromine leak
Geraghty talked about the bromine leak that occurred on Friday, July 23. According to Geraghty, there was a cloud of bromine that formed from an additive called Towerbrom 960 that is put in the cooling water to prevent algae growth. He said the powder appeared to gasify due to the conditions of the atmosphere and created a cloud that began to spread before workers discovered it during a facility walk down of the Turbine Engine Cooling Towers. He praised the base security and first responders for evacuating a few buildings and closing down Wattendorf Memorial Highway as a precaution to protect the public and workforce. He added the indications didn’t show that the bromine exited the missionary of the installation and he is not aware of anyone who was exposed to the gas. The compound was cleaned up by outside contractors and inspection crews gave the okay for the workforce to come back once the gas was cleaned up a few days later. Geraghty said the civil engineering operations section is still investigating the incident to make sure the correct safety measures in place.
Questions answered
After finishing his main talking points, Geraghty took questions from anyone watching the live stream. The first question that was asked was why weren’t all contractors at AEDC participating in the CARES Act funding? He said that is a decision based on the contractors themselves as he only has the authority to create conditions for base entry but no interplay on what each company handles and requests from the CARES Act. He recommended those wanting to know to talk the company’s chain of command.
The next question posed to him was what the process for religious exemption of testing and getting vaccinated was? He admitted he didn’t know the process, but he knew it was a “time-tested process” for military members as there are more than a dozen vaccines they are required to have.
He added the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans on asking President Joe Biden for a waiver to make getting the COVID vaccine mandatory for all military members to get the COVID vaccine by mid-September or if the FDA gives full approval the of COVID vaccines, where he mentioned the Pfizer vaccine is very close. If that is done then the vaccine will be added to the list of required vaccinations. If the vaccine mandate does take place, then it will only impact military members as the Secretary of Defense doesn’t have authority on government civilians or contractors.
For other questions like what kind of tests will be considered for entry to the base and will the mandate be applied base wide, Geraghty said it will depend on what the Department of Defense says as it works through all the questions presented to them like who will pay for tests, what tests will be allowed and how will those results be delivered.
“All of those questions they are working through and that’s why we don’t have a new policy just yet as there’s a lot of questions to work through,” Geraghty said.
While he did not have the exact answers, he did say if there was a mandate, he anticipated that there will different sets of rules based on who does or doesn’t attest to a vaccination and testing.
“We’re all going to be following, while we’re on base, these set of rules depending on our vaccination status or attestation of vaccination status,” Geraghty said.
One of the last questions asked to Geraghty was if someone refuses vaccination or getting tested will they be fired? He said that will be based on the contractor as he only sets the conditions for entry to the base.
“If you choose to not follow either set of rules, you don’t get base access, then it would be up to your supervisor chain, whether that is government or contractor, on how to handle that situation where you are unable to gain base access for your job,” Geraghty said.
Once there were no more questions Geraghty, he thanked everyone for participating in the town hall and thanked the entire workforce for all their work during the last year and a half. He ended the town hall by asking everyone to protect each other’s health and continue to execute much of the mission of AEDC.