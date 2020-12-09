County officials have decided to focus on salaries rather than bonuses this year given the toll COVID-19 has taken on Coffee County taxpayers.
Towards the end of the Dec. 1 Budget and Finance meeting, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell asked the committee to consider granting a $500 bonus for full-time county employees and $350 for part-time employees.
His reasoning for the consideration was due to the challenges and frustrations the year has presented in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wanting to help out the county employees.
“Whatever you all decide is fine, but I just want to put that on the table as I think the time is right to consider a bonus for our employees,” Cordell said.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan commended Cordell’s passion for looking out for the employees, yet he stated the consideration does put the committee in a tough position for making a decision.
Bryan said the pandemic has caused people to be furloughed, laid off or had their hours cut back from their jobs, but to his knowledge all of the county government employees have been able to maintain their jobs and hours, which can’t be said for other county residents.
With his constituents’ situations on his mind as well as getting ready for the beginning process of figuring out the budget for the next fiscal year, Bryan said he couldn’t support the recommendation.
“I appreciate what you’re saying, but I don’t think I can support it at this point,” Bryan said.
This sentiment was shared with other members of the committee as they kept their constituents in mind while planning to look at the budget closer to the upcoming new year.
Commissioner David Orrick echoed this further as he talked about his experience of working from home for three months.
“I’m not saying I don’t want to help the county employees out, but the fact is nobody was laid off or furloughed,” Orrick said. “If they stayed at home then you can’t say they worked from home. I did that for three months and the only thing it saved me was gas and wear and tear on my car, but I put in all my hours even if I was home as it was expected.”
Commissioner Joey Hobbs agreed with everyone and said while the recommendation came from a good place, they should focus on the salaries rather than bonuses.
“I think it is a good recommendation but I’d rather spend that money on salaries versus bonuses,” Hobbs said.
Cordell stated he understood the committee’s view and he had no issue with them turning down his recommendation.