At the Nov. 17 Tullahoma Board of Education meeting, Director of Schools Catherine Stephens shared with board members all the community partnerships that have happened since the last meeting.
“Community partnerships are very important and I have much the share for this month,” Stephens said.
Stephens said Russ and Reita Barrett and Kathy Clark of Barrett’s Construction entered a partnership with the Downtown Lion’s Club’s Lion’s Locker program where they allotted $800 in total for three of the elementary schools and both middle schools in Tullahoma to help students with clothing and other necessities. The money was split to $500 in the fall semester and $300 for the spring semester.
Stephens added that the money has been put to good use already.
“East Middle School and West Middle School have already used their fall funds to assist some of their students, and the elementary schools will use all of their fall funds by the end of this week,” Stephens said.
In July, Jerry Harris and Marcy Allison made a donation of $1,367.31 from Liz’s Kids Horse Show. Stephens said the money will be used to buy books for the specials needs students in the district.
“We are very excited to utilize these funds to spread the joy of reading to special needs students across TCS,” Stephens said.
She then thanked Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton, TUA Chief Financial Officer Mary Mealer and TUA Board Chairman Bob Lindeman for a donation of $540 from the utility authority.
The donation was collected from a special promotion held in July through August. Customers who upgraded their services received a special promo where proceeds were earmarked as donations to the school district.
Stephens also noted that Tullahoma City Schools was recently honored with the 2020-2021 Arts Partners School System Award by the Tennessee Arts Academy. She said the award is to recognize the district’s strong commitment and support of the arts and arts education.
“I’m really proud to be part of a district that so strongly supports the arts,” Stephens said.
To finish up her report, Stephens said Walgreens of Tullahoma offered and gave flu vaccinations to various schools in the district. This included Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, where 29 students and four adults were vaccinated, while East Lincoln Elementary School had 42 students vaccinated.
Both middle schools had students receive flu vaccinations as well, with 15 students from West Middle School and 10 students from East Middle School getting vaccinated.
Stephens ended her report by advising everyone to continue to socially distance when and where possible, to wear a mask and to wash their hands frequently as the cold, flu and strep season approaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Practicing these steps can make a huge difference in controlling the spread of the virus as we enter these winter months,” Stephens said.