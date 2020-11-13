The Tullahoma community weathered the storm to take a moment give thanks and gratitude in honor of the local veterans for Veterans Day.
While the day started with some light rain, the city pushed on to put on its annual Veterans Day Commemoration ceremony.
Due to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the venue was changed from South Jackson Civic Center to the Veteran Memorial Walk at History Park to maintain social distancing while encouraging face coverings.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis welcomed everyone in attendance, acknowledging the changes everyone made due to the pandemic. Despite those challenges, Knowis said there was a silver lining: the Veterans Day Tribute Train.
“Our schools adopted the change in environment and developed a new, creative way to express their gratitude for the service of our local veterans into our first tribute train,” Knowis said.
To make up for not being able to have its typical patriotic programs, the faculty members of Jack T. Farrar Elementary School came up with the idea of having a parade before it was then decided that the parade would be district-wide.
Knowis stated he was proud to see it happen and thanked the school for coming up with the idea. He added that it seemed appropriate to hold the ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Walk, which contains over 400 bricks honoring veterans from the community or family members of current residents.
While the ceremony was different this year, traditional elements from previous years’ ceremonies remained, such as Lloyd Smith singing the Patriotic Medley, where veterans stood for the song for their branch of the armed forces and cadets of the Tullahoma High School Marine Corps JROTC presenting the colors while the THS Brass Ensemble played the National Anthem and Taps.
The guest speaker was retired Maj. Gen. Robert Alan Harris, who was introduced by fellow veteran, the Rev. Marty Nutter of Faith Lutheran Church.
Harris spoke of the success of the inaugural tribute train and how he and fellow veterans felt when they saw all the students displaying their appreciation for their service.
“They definitely acted with enthusiasm and faith, and we veterans are surely proud and humbled by their efforts,” Harris said.
Like Knowis, he thanked Farrar school officials for coming up with the creative idea and Tullahoma City Schools for bringing the idea to fruition. He also took a moment recognize a few local veterans who could not be in attendance.
Harris highlighted the history of Veterans Day and the importance of the service all veterans performed for their country as well as explaining why the community should celebrate the day.
“My belief is that Americans should be proud, because tens of millions of people in the world live free, and millions yet to come will enjoy the same freedom and chance at prosperity because of what our veterans have done for them as what they have done for us,” Harris said.
In his closing statement, Harris quoted former Supreme Court Associate Justice Wendell Holmes, Jr., who told Americans why it was important for them to celebrate days like Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
“It is now the moment when, by common consent, we pause to become conscious of our national life and rejoice in it, to recall what our country has done for us and to ask ourselves what we can do for our country in return,” Harris quoted.
Harris asked attendees to keep future veterans and their families in their hearts.
“To our veterans, I salute you and your service,” Harris said. “Thank you, and may God continue to bless this great nation.