Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell issues a statement about schools reopening and encouraging everyone to the CDC's guidelines and Tennessee pledge to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Cordell acknowledged the rise of active cases in the county and said some of the cases range from the ages of five to 18 years old.
"We feel that it is especially important to follow these guidelines to prevent the virus from traveling into our schools and to our vulnerable populations," Cordell said.
Read the full release here: