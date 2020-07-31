The Coffee County Fair will go on as scheduled despite the pandemic as the fair board voted this past week to hold the annual exhibition thus continuing the 160-year tradition.
Their decision came this past Tuesday following much back-and-forth over safety and logistics when it comes to the always heavily attended event.
"It was with much deliberation through multiple meetings and a final meeting tonight (Tuesday) that lasted almost four hours, that the board has come to an agreement to move forward with the 2020 Coffee County Fair," board members said. "However, this year's fair will look a little different, but we wanted to try to bring back some normalcy to our community. We appreciate all of the communities outpouring support and look forward to seeing you all."
The fair be held Sept. 19-26 at the fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., Manchester.
The board said it will take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “We will be encouraging social distancing requirements,” the board revealed, adding the carnival organizers have specific guidelines they have to follow.
Coffee County Fair has brought joy to locals for 160 years. The fair offers music entertainment, carnival rides, beauty pageants, various exhibits, and food from local vendors.