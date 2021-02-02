Coffee County has received $835,500 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to Coffee County Director of Accounts and Budgets Marianna Edinger.
Coffee County will use the funds to “combat and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The county utilized the funds for intense cleaning and glass barriers to protect employees, said Edinger.
“[The county purchased] numerous laptops, iPads and Zoom subscriptions, an ambulance, a self-service payment kiosk and payroll for public health and safety employees.”
The pandemic has hit the county’s operations, but the extent of the impact still not clear.
“It is still too early to adequately measure the effect of the pandemic,” Edinger said. “There are still too many unknowns.”
Expecting the challenges that would affect the county’s operations, county worked a budget, cutting expenses.
“We prepared the current budget as ‘bare bones,’” Edinger said. “We cut travel, capital expenditures and unfilled positions.”
Currently the fund balance of Coffee County is $4,654,284, according to Edinger.
The CARES Act included payments to state and local governments through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to assist with the financial impact of COVID-19. Tennessee received more than $2.6 billion through this fund. Of that amount, based on population, Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County and Memphis and Shelby County each received direct allocations of over $284 million. Tennessee is allocating some of the remaining $2.36 billion balance of the CRF funding to other local governments, schools, and non-profits. According to Tennessee Municipal League, $115 million of the state’s allocation is being directed to local governments based on a $15 per capita basis.