Due to the rising numbers in COVID-19 cases across the county, Coffee County government buildings will be closing their offices to the public Monday, Dec. 21.
This will include all Offices at Coffee County Administrative Plaza, The public libraries, and all other county buildings unless otherwise listed. The exceptions to this will be Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and all convenience centers within the county. They will remain open and operational utilizing normal business hours. All employees will still be working and will be available by appointment. If you have business with a county office you should call ahead and schedule an appointment.
Following similar precautions being taken across the state, these precautionary measures are being taken in order to limit potential exposure to COVID-19. All emergency services will still operate in case of emergency. County employees and most services will continue to be available by phone and many services are available online.
“The health and safety of our residents, visitors, and employees is of the highest importance at this time,” the county press release reads. “Coffee County will continue to monitor all updates from the CDC and state health officials and will adjust our response plans and operations based on their advice. The CDC and State of Tennessee health officials recommend social distancing, which is a term for taking precautions to reduce your contact with other individuals. “
The county will re-evaluate on its position Monday Jan. 4, 2021 by 4 p.m. and inform the public as to further closings that may be warranted.