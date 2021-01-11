The Coffee County Health Department has announced there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were no COVID-19 vaccines available for Coffee County on Monday, Jan. 11. Residents 75 and older were expected to begin receiving vaccinations starting last week. However, the process has been delayed.
"They will be doing vaccinations on Wednesday hopefully at the Coffee County Fairgrounds," said EMA Director Allen Lendley. "There will be no vaccine available until Wednesday.
"We had 100 doses come in last week and had used all of them up by last Wednesday afternoon. A lot of the vaccine last week was allotted for nursing homes and assisted living facilities."
The state has opened a website to better inform the public of the process of getting the vaccine. Residents can go to covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/ to access the state health department’s website. (This link takes you to a checklist to find your position of eligibility in the phase plan. From there you then register for the waiting list. There are several questions in the form.)
To assure vaccines are provided to those at highest risk of becoming infected with the virus and suffering from life-threatening disease, the health department asks for the public to follow the Phase Plan.
Coffee County’s current phases are 1A1, 1A2 and 75 years old and greater. Only those who are in these phases or age group may register for vaccination.
By entering your information on this site, you will be placed on a waiting list for a vaccine appointment. As soon as vaccine becomes available you will receive appointment information. Only one person may sign up in each slot. Please do not change the quantity to multiple individuals. Your registration will be automatically cancelled if that occurs.
To place your name on the waiting list click on the Sign-Up button. Complete all fields. Appointments will not be made for anyone who does not meet current phase criteria.
Once you receive information on your vaccine appointment, make every effort to attend as scheduled.
You may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The website has important information about each vaccine prior to arrival. It is best to discuss any questions regarding the vaccine with your healthcare provider prior to your appointment.
If you have questions, you may email the state at scrhoc.logistics@tn.gov.