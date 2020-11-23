The county is up to 41 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County with 321 active cases of the virus out of 2,630 total cases. There are currently 2,268 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 58.6 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 30.4 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 20.6.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 14.4%.
The county remains in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing is available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested.