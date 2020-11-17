The county commission has granted a one-time contribution to the county’s volunteer firefighting agencies.
During the Nov. 10 Coffee County Commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to appropriate $135,000 to help the struggling volunteer fire departments and rescue squad.
The $135,000 will come from the general fund to give the five county volunteer fire departments $25,000 each and the Coffee County Rescue Squad $10,000.
The issue first came to public attention at the Sept. 8 county commission meeting, when Summitville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Michael Hopkins spoke to the county commission about the department’s struggles.
The financial issues are due to the fact the rural departments and rescue squad have not been able to hold their normal fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county provides money for the volunteer departments every year. This year, Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department received $66,330; Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department received $66,330; New Union Volunteer Fire Department received $66,330; North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department received $42,000; and Summitville Volunteer Fire Department received $76,230.
Representatives from several of the volunteer fire departments came to previous Budget and Finance committee meetings to present their expenditures for the year and to answer any questions committee members may have.
It was at the Oct. 21 meeting when Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell presented his recommendation of giving a one-time appropriation of $25,000 to each of the five volunteer departments and $10,000 to the volunteer rescue squad.
The Budget and Finance committee approved the one time additional contribution to help the departments since their revenue stream had diminished.
When Cordell opened the floor to discussion, Commissioner Helen Debellis asked why the rescue squad was only receiving $10,000.
“They don’t get funding unless they raise money, primarily themselves, and they go out just as much as anybody else, so I was just wondering why we only gave them $10,000 for all the work they do,” said Debellis.
Commissioner Lynn Sebourn elaborated and explained that members from the various fire departments actually came to them about the issues they have had and they had specific needs, like the fire trucks and equipment.
The rescue squad also sent Cordell a letter asking for financial assistance prior to the October committee meeting.
Commissioner Bobby Bryan added when they approved of the resolution they requested each department to create a report of budget line items that the extra funding was used for to have accountability and transparency.