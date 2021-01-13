Coffee County Health Department has received more vaccines to be administered to those next in line per the state phase approach.
Only those who have been contacted already will be able to get the vaccine.
According to the director of Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Allen Lendley, "The health department has reached out to all of the ones for tomorrow is my understanding. I'm not sure exactly how many exactly but I do know they got more this week than they did last week."
Coffee County Health Department it will be following the state’s phased approach to vaccination. An online waiting list is available at the state Department of Health website.
Residents can go to covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/ to access the state health department’s website. (This link takes you to a checklist to find your position of eligibility in the phase plan. From there you then register for the waiting list. There are several questions in the form.)
To assure vaccines are provided to those at highest risk of becoming infected with the virus and suffering from life-threatening disease, the heath department asks for the public to follow the Phase Plan.
Coffee County’s current phases are 1A1, 1A2 and 75 years old and greater; only those who are in these phases or age group may register for vaccination. To determine your phase, go to covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/
By entering your information on this site, you will be placed on a Waiting List for a vaccine appointment. As soon as vaccine becomes available you will receive appointment information. Only one person may sign up in each slot. Please do not change the quantity to multiple individuals. Your registration will be automatically cancelled if that occurs.
To place your name on The Waiting List please click on the Sign-Up Button below. Please complete all fields. Appointments will not be made for anyone who does not meet current phase criteria.
Once you receive information on your vaccine appointment, please make every effort to attend as scheduled.
You may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Click below to review important information about each vaccine prior to arrival. It is best to discuss any questions regarding the vaccine with your healthcare provider prior to your appointment.
If you have questions, you may email the state at scrhoc.logistics@tn.gov.