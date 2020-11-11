The county is up to 35 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The report, which is updated daily at 2 p.m., lists Coffee County with 237 active cases of the virus out of 2,278 total cases. There are currently 2,006 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
Over the last seven days, the county has had a daily case rate of 39.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day. Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 22.1 new cases reported per day. The previous two weeks, the daily case rate was 23.6.
The percent positive rate over the last seven days has been 9.7%.
Coffee County remains in the Orange Zone, per the White House Task Force Map.