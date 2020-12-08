According to the latest reports from the Tennessee Department of Health, the county is up to 45 deaths from COVID-19.
The report lists Coffee County with 366 active cases of the virus out of 3,291 total cases. There are currently 2,880 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
According to the state education department dashboard, cases in Tullahoma City Schools are continuing to remain low among students and staff. Tullahoma High School reported <5 new cases for students and staff this week and zero cases for students and staff last week.
Both East Lincoln Elementary School and Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 cases for students and staff this week with zero cases reported last week for students and <5 for staff. Both Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and East Middle School reported <5 cases among students and staff this week and zero cases last week among students and staff.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported zero new cases for students and <5 cases for staff this week and zero cases among students and <5 among staff last week. West Middle School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff this week and zero cases for students and <5 cases for staff last week.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 414,749 which includes 5,109 deaths, 2,566 current hospitalizations and 371,163 cases considered inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.