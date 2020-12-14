According to the latest reports from the Tennessee Department of Health, the county is up to 50 deaths from COVID-19.
The report lists Coffee County with 644 active cases of the virus out of 3,759 total cases. There are currently 3,065 inactive/recovered cases, per the report.
According to the state education department dashboard, cases in Tullahoma City Schools are continuing to remain low among students and staff. Tullahoma High School reported <5 new cases for students and staff this week and zero cases for students and <5 cases for staff last week.
Both East Lincoln Elementary School and Bel-Aire Elementary School reported <5 cases for both students and staff this week with zero cases reported last week for students and <5 cases for staff. Both Jack T. Farrar Elementary School and East Middle School reported <5 cases among students and staff this week and zero cases among students and staff last week.
Robert E. Lee Elementary School reported zero new cases for students and <5 cases for staff this week and zero cases among students and <5 among staff last week. West Middle School reported <5 cases for students and zero cases for staff this week and zero cases for students and <5 cases for staff last week.
According to the county data snapshot, over the last week, the county has had a daily case rate of 137.7 cases per 100,000 residents per day.
Over the last two weeks, the county has averaged 60.2 new cases reported per day. For the prior 14 days, the average was 33.7.
The average percent positive rate in the county over the last week was 22.6%.
As for the whole state, the total COVID-19 case count is 464,624 which includes 5,541 deaths, 2,738 current hospitalizations and 394,147 cases that are inactive/recovered.
The county is in the Red Zone, per the White House Coronavirus Task Force Map.
Free COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at no cost for Coffee Countians at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, 99 Lakeview Dr., in Manchester. The testing is drive-through testing, meaning patients will not need to leave their vehicles to get tested. Patients are asked to enter through Hendrixon Drive.
Beginning Dec. 21, Coffee County Health Department will only provide drive through COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Instead of drive-through testing on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, the health department is providing a self-testing alternative.
In order to use the Everlywell® COVID-19 Home Collection Kit you must:
The entire test, including the nasal swab, will be done in your car at the health department. You will leave it with us to ship for you.
There will not be testing on Dec. 24 and 25 as well as Dec. 31 & Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, per the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.